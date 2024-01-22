Supplies of eggs from Azerbaijan to Russia reach 3.3 million pieces

22 January 2024 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Another batch of eggs from Azerbaijan has been imported to Russia in the amount of 306 thousand pieces, Azernews reports, citing Rosselkhoznadzor.

"On January 21, another batch of food eggs from Azerbaijan in the amount of 18 tonnes (306,000 pieces) was imported through the checkpoint "Yaraq-Qazmalar" for further sale in Russia. As of January 22, 3.3 mln pieces of food eggs were imported to Russia from Azerbaijan," the report says.

According to Rosstat, chicken eggs in Russia in December 2023 rose in price by 61.35% compared to the same period in 2022. At the same time, from January 10 to 15, 2024, their prices decreased by 0.2% compared to the previous week, for the first time since June 2023.

In recent times, the global fresh egg export market has seen a notable increase. In 2022, the total value of fresh eggs exported globally amounted to $2.6 bln, marking an 11.2% increase from the previous year. However, the dance of supply and demand has been disrupted by the avian flu epidemic, causing egg supplies to fall and prices to surge.

As Ernest Hemingway once wrote, "The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places." The global egg market may be broken by the avian flu epidemic, but it is in these broken places that new strengths are found, new alliances are formed, and new opportunities are hatched.

