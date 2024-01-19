Turkish companies keen to invest in industrial parks in Garabagh

19 January 2024 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The Agency for the Development of Economic Zones under the Ministry of Economy reported that Azerbaijan invited Turkish companies to invest in industrial parks established in the territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.

The information shows that a study tour to Sumgayit Chemical-Industrial Park was organised for a delegation of employees of companies belonging to the Turkish Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The visit was attended by employees of more than 15 companies operating in the chemical industry in Turkiye.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Agency, Elkiyar Ziyadov, informed the company representatives about the industrial zones operating in our country, available investment opportunities for business development, tax and customs privileges applied, as well as a presentation of the industrial sector.

The representatives of the companies participating in the meeting told about the activities of the enterprises they represent and the opportunities for cooperation.

Then they discussed the prospects of investing in industrial parks, exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, and answered questions.

At the end, the guests familiarised themselves with the work done at Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

