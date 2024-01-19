Azerbaijan, Malaysia eye co-op in renewable energy sector

19 January 2024 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy Javid Abdullayev has held an online presentation on "Opportunities in the Renewable Energy Sector of Azerbaijan" for the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities of Malaysia, Azernews reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

Javid Abdullayev highlighted the significance of the renewable energy sector as a priority in Azerbaijan, inviting Malaysian companies to engage in cooperation. He emphasised the country's favourable investment climate.

"Renewable energy projects totaling 7 GW are slated for implementation by 2030, with 5 GW earmarked for export. Diverse export directions for green energy are being pursued," he said.

Then, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Malaysia, Irfan Davudov, AREA department heads Rana Humbatova and Fagan Abdurahmanov, as well as Director of Masdar Azerbaijan, Murad Sadikhov, delivered speeches in online mode.

Comprehensive details were presented on projects implemented in Azerbaijan, investment opportunities, and various other areas.

