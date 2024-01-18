Azerbaijan discusses cooperation in field of energy with Slovakia

18 January 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

Issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the economic and energy fields were discussed.

Azernews reports that Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said this in his account on the X social network.

The minister said that discussions on this matter were held in a meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fiso, within the framework of the Davos Economic Forum.

It should be noted that The World Economic Forum has been held since 1971. The opening ceremony of the Davos Economic Forum was held on January 14. The forum will continue until January 19. Although the event is economic, it has a serious impact on world politics and international relations. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov and several representatives of state structures and companies of the country participated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. According to the WEF agenda, Jabbarov was announced as a participant in the discussion COP28 and the Road Ahead on January 16.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz