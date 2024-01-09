Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 9 2024

What Master Plan of Baku offer in terms of alternative energy?

9 January 2024 15:46 (UTC+04:00)
Nigar Hasanova
According to the Master Plan of Baku, designed to boost alternative energy operations in the region, by 2040, 2,295 new job opportunities will be generated in this field.

