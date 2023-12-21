Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan reach agreement on export of green electricity

21 December 2023 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have reached an agreement on the export of green electricity through Azerbaijan to Europe, Azernews reports, citing Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov telling at the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum.

The Azerbaijani Minister informed about the establishment of an extended working group of the two countries on the energy corridor through Nakhchivan to Turkiye.

Shahbazov reminded that Azerbaijan plans to export up to 5,000 MW of green energy in the future through various directions, including 1,000 MW through Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The minister said the experience of Turkish companies in the field of energy efficiency is very important.

The minister noted the importance of the project of Turkish company Baltech on 50 MW solar power plants in Nakhchivan and 200 MW wind power plants in East Zangazur and Garabagh economic regions.

"In addition, the Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Europe energy corridor is one of the promising directions for the transit of electricity from Central Asia. An agreement has already been reached with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the export of "green" electricity through Azerbaijan to Europe," the Minister stressed.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum is being held in Baku today.

The forum will consider possibilities of expansion of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various directions, and sign investment and cooperation agreements.

More than 600 representatives of state institutions and the private sector from both countries are taking part in the event.

The forum includes panel sessions covering the sectors of investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism.

