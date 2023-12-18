Azerbaijan, Russia discuss joint operation of Samur hydrosystem [PHOTOS]

18 December 2023 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev Read more

The 25th meeting of the joint Azerbaijani-Russian commission on joint use of water resources of the transboundary Samur River was held on the territory of Russian Dagestan, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the meeting was attended by the co-chairman of the commission from the Azerbaijani side, "Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management".

Besides, the meeting was held under the leadership of Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC Zakir Guliev and co-chairman from the Russian side, Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Water Resources of this country Vadim Nikonorov. The meeting was attended by representatives of the joint-stock company, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and the State Border Service.

The meeting discussed the distribution of water resources of the Samur River between the two countries, monitoring, joint operation of the Samur hydroelectric complex, and other issues. A protocol on the measures taken was also signed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz