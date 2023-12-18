Azerbaijan allocates funds to State Road Agency - decree

18 December 2023 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures related to the overhaul of the Krasnaya Sloboda-Gukhuroba highway connecting Krasnaya Sloboda settlement in Guba district with Gukhuroba village in Gusar district, Azernews reports.

According to the decree, for capital repair of the Krasnaya Sloboda-Gukhuroba highway connecting 11 settlements with a population of 22,000 people, the amount specified in subparagraph 1.31.25 of "Distribution of funds envisaged in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for state capital investments (investment expenditures)" was approved by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan number 3720 dated January 23, 2023, to allocate initially 1.5 million manats ($882,352) to the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance will provide funding in the amount mentioned in Part 1 of this directive. The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan should provide the required financial means for the completion of the highway stated in Section 1 of this decree in the allocation of expenditures on state capital investments in the Republic of Azerbaijan's draft state budget for 2024.

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers will handle any concerns likely to be raised by this directive.

