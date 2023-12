17 December 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Rustam Najafov, chairman of Shahdagh Tourism Centre said that the number of tourists visiting Shahdagh Tourism Centre is expected to increase by 50-60 percent next year, Azernews reports.

Chairman stated that Russia dominates the number of tourists coming to the centre in winter, while Saudi Arabia dominates the number of tourists visiting Shahdag Tourism Centre in summer.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz