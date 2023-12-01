Tesla co-founder: Azerbaijan occupies an important place in oil industry

1 December 2023 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev, AZERNEWS

Speaking at the Inmerge Innovation Summit, Jeffrey Brian Straubel, co-founder of the American Tesla Corporation, stressed that Azerbaijan is one of the countries occupying an important position in the global oil industry, Azernews reports.

Straubel emphasised that oil-rich countries must take steps to reduce carbon emissions.

''For me, that's the main point, and reducing carbon emissions is possible through technology. We regularly see news about the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions around the world. However, if you look at the statistics, “In 2018, we will see an increase in global carbon dioxide emissions, reaching record levels. I hope we will be able to take serious steps in this direction.''

Further, the co-founder has touched on challenges in reducing industrialization in our world.

"Decarbonising and rethinking industrial society requires divesting from fossil fuels, which is one of the most significant challenges of this generation," Straubel said.

"Often, we are reassured that CO2 emissions are under control or being reduced very quickly. We often see lots of commitments; everyone talks about reaching net zero soon, etc. But the reality is that every year we set records for CO2 emissions. Despite all the work done and all the promises and commitments, emissions are still increasing," he added.

The Tesla co-founder emphasised that it is not the emissions of one country or company that are increasing, but the total amount of emissions, which has an impact on everyone on Earth. Straubel also said that this year is likely to set another record for CO2 emissions.

Recall that Baku is hosting the second day of the InMerge Innovation Summit organised by PASHA Holding.

The second day of the summit will feature keynotes from co-founder and CTO of Tesla Inc., J.B. Strobel, and founder and creator of Shazam, Chris Barton. Azercell President Zarina Zeynalova, acting chairwoman of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development of Azerbaijan, Inara Valiyeva, and others will also take the floor at the event.

Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Erdem Inan, General Director of Trendyol Group of Companies, Christina Dorosh, Vice President and Regional Manager of Visa in Central Asia and Azerbaijan, spoke on stage on the first day of the event.

