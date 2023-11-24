Azerbaijani products exhibited at Halal Expo in Istanbul [PHOTOS]

24 November 2023 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

The Halal Expo exhibition, organised within the framework of the World Halal Summit in Istanbul with the support of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMB), also demonstrates the products of halal food companies in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is presenting the meat and meat products of 4 companies at the Halal Expo in Istanbul. During the visit to Istanbul, the SMB delegation also took part in the World Halal Summit on the theme "Gateway to the global halal economy: unlocking potential," Azernews reports, citing SMB.

At summit, SMB chairman Orkhan Mamamdov noted that SMB is a leading force in the halal and services sectors. He also briefed summit participants about the support and services provided by SMB as well as the upcoming Azerbaijan Halal Business and Tourism Forum, scheduled for 2024. It was noted that SMB is represented at the stand of the country at the halal summit regularly held in Tatarstan. This enables Azerbaijani SMBs operating in the field of the halal industry to promote their products and establish contacts with colleagues from other countries. An exhibition of halal products will be organised within the framework of the forum to be held in Baku next year.

