Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum paves way to more beneficial opportunities, minister [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov delivered an opening speech at the first Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum.
According to Azernews, the minister has shared a post on his official X page.
I was glad to deliver an opening speech at the first Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum.
We welcomed SMBDA, AZPROMO, and Port of Baku signing relevant MoUs with their counterparts.
The forum will be an important milestone in exploring mutually beneficial opportunities.
I was glad to deliver an opening speech at the 1st Azerbaijan🇦🇿-Moroccan🇲🇦 Business Forum.— Jeyhun Bayramov (@Bayramov_Jeyhun) November 14, 2023
We welcomed @smbgovaz, @azpromoaz, @portofbaku signing relevant MOUs with their counterparts.
The forum will be an important milestone in exploring mutually beneficial opportunities. pic.twitter.com/aOdwBhMcRL
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz