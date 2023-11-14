Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum paves way to more beneficial opportunities, minister [PHOTOS]

14 November 2023 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov delivered an opening speech at the first Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum.

I was glad to deliver an opening speech at the first Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum.

We welcomed SMBDA, AZPROMO, and Port of Baku signing relevant MoUs with their counterparts.

The forum will be an important milestone in exploring mutually beneficial opportunities.

