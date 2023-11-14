Azernews.Az

Tuesday November 14 2023

Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum paves way to more beneficial opportunities, minister [PHOTOS]

14 November 2023 17:39 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum paves way to more beneficial opportunities, minister [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov delivered an opening speech at the first Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum.

According to Azernews, the minister has shared a post on his official X page.

I was glad to deliver an opening speech at the first Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum.

We welcomed SMBDA, AZPROMO, and Port of Baku signing relevant MoUs with their counterparts.

The forum will be an important milestone in exploring mutually beneficial opportunities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum paves way to more beneficial opportunities, minister [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum paves way to more beneficial opportunities, minister [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum paves way to more beneficial opportunities, minister [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum paves way to more beneficial opportunities, minister [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Latest See more