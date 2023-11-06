Azerbaijan is Romania's main economic partner in South Caucasus: FM Odobescu

6 November 2023 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

"Azerbaijan is Romania's main economic partner in the South Caucasus," the Romanian Foreign Minister, Luminica Odobescu, said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azernews reports.

"Our bilateral relations are at a very good level. We agreed to continue this positive and fruitful dialogue, including deepening cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, investment, agriculture, and education," he stressed.

According to him, Azerbaijan is an important partner of Romania and the European Union not only in the energy sector but also geostrategically.

