CBA discusses situation in financial and banking sectors with IMF

1 November 2023

The situation in the financial and banking sectors was discussed between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Azernwes reports.

According to the information, the institution held a meeting with the IMF mission on Azerbaijan, the Middle East, and Central Asia, headed by Anna Bordo - advisory mission on Article 4 of the Fund's Articles of Agreement.

The meeting exchanged views on the macroeconomic situation in the country, monetary policy, inflation expectations, and the state of the financial and banking sectors, as well as discussing the current state and future directions of cooperation between the parties.

