Azerbaijan to allocate 0.005 percent of state budget expenditures on forestry
In 2024, 20 million manats ($11.76 million), or 0.05%, of the state budget expenditures in Azerbaijan will be allocated to forestry expenditures, according to the Ministry of Finance. This is a 29.2% increase from the approved forecast of 2023, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%