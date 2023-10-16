Azernews.Az

Monday October 16 2023

Azerbaijan to allocate 0.005 percent of state budget expenditures on forestry

16 October 2023 18:23 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
In 2024, 20 million manats ($11.76 million), or 0.05%, of the state budget expenditures in Azerbaijan will be allocated to forestry expenditures, according to the Ministry of Finance. This is a 29.2% increase from the approved forecast of 2023, Azernews reports.

