More than 150 applications for IDDA Awards competition submitted

9 October 2023 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Registration for the IDDA Awards innovation contest organized by the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development has been completed. More than 150 applications for participation in the competition have been received. The projects accepted for the selection of winners will be put up for public voting in the coming days, Azernews reports, citing the press release.

It should be noted that "IDDA Awards" is an award ceremony established by the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development in 2022 and implemented in the field of innovation.

The main goal is to introduce and support the activities of the most promising innovators in the ecosystem, create a competitive environment among the players actively involved in the development of innovation in the country, and increase interest in this area. The IDDA Awards are awarded in 13 categories.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz