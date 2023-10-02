Radio, television broadcasting and communication provided in Khankendi

2 October 2023 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

In accordance with the request voiced by representatives of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan on September 29 in the city of Yevlakh during a regular meeting regarding the organization of radio and television broadcasting, the situation with broadcasting in the region was studied, Azernews reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

It was noted that as a result of radio monitoring, seven radio and nine television programs of Azerbaijan were broadcast through the Shusha TV and Radio Broadcasting Station in many territories of the Garabagh region, including Khankendi. Education of the Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region and communication of the calls of the Azerbaijani state to them is carried out using FM radio at frequencies 101.1, 103.5, and 97.7 MHz, as well as digital television at a frequency of 674 MHz, broadcast in Armenian and Russian languages,

“However, additional measures will be taken to further expand the quality and coverage of radio and television broadcasts in the Garabagh region,” the message says.

Communication network starts operating in Khankendi

Further to the report, the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security (SSIS) has created and put into operation a TETRA radio communication network in the city of Khankendi, as well as in Agdera and Khojaly districts for reliable management and organization of information exchange in operational mode.

It was reported that currently, preparations for the construction of "AzStateNet" network are underway in this region.

It was noted that the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security, guided by the decrees and orders of the President of Azerbaijan, continues to provide state bodies with uninterrupted and secure special-purpose communication.

It should be remembered that during the last period of the current year, 15 state institutions operating in the territories of Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions were provided with data and internet channels through "AzStateNet" network.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz