Azerbaijan, China mull prospects coop in protection of cultural heritage [PHOTOS]

8 September 2023

The delegation of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture met with the director of China's National Administration of Cultural Heritage Li Chun, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Culture.

Warmly welcoming the Azerbaijani delegation, Li Chun thanked Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli for accepting the invitation and visiting China.

Having thanked for the warm welcome and high hospitality, Minister Adil Karimli expressed satisfaction with his visit to China, which is considered one of the cradle of ancient world civilizations.

The minister noted the importance of further deepening cooperation with China in various cultural fields, including in the field of cultural heritage, and emphasized the significance of the exchange of experience in a number of directions.

The Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan was established on 18 April 1953 with the purpose of preserving, developing, and promoting the rich Azerbaijani culture and arts. The ministry is headed by Minister Adil Karimli, who was appointed in April 2023. The ministry is funded mainly from the state budget and is responsible for the regulation of activities and promotion of Azerbaijani culture. It also carries out international cultural programs with European, Asian, and Islamic countries, the United States, as well as Latin America in line with interstate agreements of the Ministry.

The institutions under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan include 28 theaters, 6308 historical and cultural monuments, 1 circus and 12 concert centers, 3985 libraries, 2708 clubs, 189 museums (with branches), 234 children's music schools, art and painting schools, 33 art galleries and exhibition hall, 21 state reserves, 60 cultural and leisure parks, 1 Zoo, a Scientific and Methodological Center for Culture, 4 Leisure Centers, 6 economic organizations, 7 film production studios, 134 city and district cinemas, tate Film Foundation (together with Nakhchivan branch), Republican Library College, newspaper (Culture), two magazines ("Cultural-educational" and "Window"), State Tourism Institute, Baku Choreography School, Cultural Staff Development Center, Mingachevir Tourism College, National Culinary Center, 62 cities and ray ten cultural and tourism departments, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit tourism departments, Sheki Equestrian Center, Baku Tourism Information Center, Lankaran Children's Camp.

The Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan is committed to preserving and protecting historical monuments and real estate, their renovation and use, modernization of libraries and museums, protection and promotion of Azerbaijani folklore, development of cultural clubs, resorts, and parks, revitalization of tourism, development of theater, musical and other forms of arts, revitalization of cinema and book publications and so forth.

In this regard, the minister stressed the need to improve the regulatory framework between the two countries.

