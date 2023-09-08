Azerbaijani Parliament discusses elimination of double taxation with Slovakia

8 September 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

On September 08, the Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) discussed the issue of approving the “Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Slovak Republic on the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion,” Azernews reports.

This agreement applies to taxes between contracting states their administrative-territorial divisions, or local governments, regardless of the method of taxation.

The current taxes to which the agreement applies are: in the Slovak Republic - personal income tax; income tax from legal entities; in the Republic of Azerbaijan - corporate income tax; personal income tax.

