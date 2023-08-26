Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

26 August 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 35.156 manat (1.09 percent), Azernews reports, citing Trend.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 5.3686 manat (0.17 percent) compared to last week, amounting to 3,238.8 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

August 14 3,251.0035 August 21 3,218.4825 August 15 3,241.1095 August 22 3,220.6840 August 16 3,238.5085 August 23 3,235.6865 August 17 3,219.4940 August 24 3,265.3175 August 18 3,216.8505 August 25 3,253.6385 Average weekly 3,233.3932 Average weekly 3,238.7618

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 2.0109 manat (5.17 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.1313 manat, which is 4.27 percent, or 1.6441 manat less than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum August 14 1,548.7680 August 21 1,558.5345 August 15 1,536.0180 August 22 1,551.0460 August 16 1,518.7035 August 23 1,577.7530 August 17 1,512.0650 August 24 1,586.9925 August 18 1,529.8810 August 25 1,591.1745 Average weekly 1,529.0871 Average weekly 1,573.1001

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 44.897 manat, or 2.09 percent. The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 0.48 percent, or 10.166 manat compared to last week's figure, amounting to 2,135.982 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium August 14 2,203.7950 August 21 2,146.0545 August 15 2,153.8150 August 22 2,118.7695 August 16 2,111.8165 August 23 2,151.0100 August 17 2,066.4010 August 24 2,162.9185 August 18 2,093.2525 August 25 2,101.1575 Average weekly 2,125.8160 Average weekly 2,135.9820

