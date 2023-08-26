Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market
The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 35.156 manat (1.09 percent), Azernews reports, citing Trend.
The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 5.3686 manat (0.17 percent) compared to last week, amounting to 3,238.8 manat.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 2.0109 manat (5.17 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.1313 manat, which is 4.27 percent, or 1.6441 manat less than last week.
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 44.897 manat, or 2.09 percent. The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 0.48 percent, or 10.166 manat compared to last week's figure, amounting to 2,135.982 manat.
