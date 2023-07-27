Cholpon-Ata hosts Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan business forum

27 July 2023 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

An Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan business forum has been held in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov comprising of heads of the relevant government agencies and representatives of the business circles attended the event.

Addressing the forum, Deputy PM Ali Ahmadov noted that the certain tasks and directions set up by the two countries’ heads of state during their last reciprocal visits sent a strong message to Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz entrepreneurs.

The Forum participants were briefed about the works carried out by Azerbaijani state aimed at improving the investment environment in the country as well as the activity of the Alat Free Economic Zone.

Representatives of the Kyrgyz business circles were invited to monitor the favorable conditions for activity in the Azerbaijani market.

The forum also saw presentations on investment opportunities of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan as well as a number of bilateral meetings between entrepreneurs and investors of the two countries.

