Azerbaijan's economy minister receives UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

12 July 2023 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s economy minister Mikayil Jabbarov received the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeava, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Minister.

The tweet reads that the meeting discussed the effective cooperation between the organization and Azerbaijan, the Sustainable Development Goals and the 3rd SDG Dialogue to be held within the 78th session of the General Assembly.

