Azerbaijani manat’s circulation velocity decreases

27 June 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

As of June 1 2023, the velocity of circulation of Azerbaijan’s national currency, i.e. the manat (AZN) was 3.92 points, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

This indicator is 0.5 points less than on May 1, 2023, 0.61 points less than on January 1, and 0.89 points less than on June 1, 2022.

It is worth noting that the lowest threshold of the circulation velocity of the manat in the last 17 years was recorded at the end of January 2015, that is, on the eve of the first devaluation in recent years, and was 2.68 points. The highest limit of this indicator was recorded in 2005 (15.72 points).

