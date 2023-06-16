Azerbaijan moves up in world ranking in terms of mobile Internet speed

16 June 2023 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

In May this year, Azerbaijan ranked 116th among 181 countries in terms of fixed broadband Internet speed. The average download speed was 29.14 Mbps.

Azernews informs with reference to the Speedtest Global Index, Azerbaijan's position remained unchanged.

In terms of fixed broadband internet speeds, Singapore ranked first (242.35 MB/s) and Cuba last (1.93 MB/s).

In May, Azerbaijan moved up three notches in terms of mobile internet speed, ranking 55th (40.97MB/s) among 140 countries.

In the list of mobile operators, the UAE ranked first (181.79 MB/s), while Afghanistan came last (4.3 MB/s).

In addition, in May, the city of Baku advanced two steps in terms of mobile Internet speed (43.08 MB/s), ranking 72nd among 172 cities. In terms of mobile Internet speed, Dubai ranks first - 207.35 MB / s, the last - the capital of Sudan, Khartoum - 1.07 MB / s.

In terms of the speed of fixed broadband Internet, the capital of Azerbaijan dropped one step and took 137th place (31.27 MB/s).

190 cities are included in the rating of cities by fixed broadband Internet. The Chinese capital Beijing topped the list (268.09 MB/s), while Havana was the last in the ranking (1.83 MB/s).

---

