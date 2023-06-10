SOCAR opens first hydrogen refueling station in Switzerland [PHOTOS]

10 June 2023 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

SOCAR Energy has opened the first hydrogen filling station on Swiss motorways, Azernews reports citing a tweet by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Iskandarov.

"I was glad to take part in the opening of the first hydrogen supply terminal at the SOCAR gas station in Switzerland. I am proud that the first energy innovation - hydrogen on the autobahns of the most innovative country in the world, was provided by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan. The joint work of Azerbaijan and Switzerland in the name of a clean future begins now" the ambassador said.

This item was launched at a SOCAR gas station near the city of Bern, on the highway connecting the main major cities of Switzerland.

The ceremony was attended by SOCAR Energy CEO Edgar Bachmann, officials of the Swiss Federal Government and the Canton of Bern, representatives of the Swiss business community and media representatives.

One of the main guests, Fuad Iskandarov, welcomed the guests in the official part of the ceremony. In his speech, he informed about the initiatives implemented by Azerbaijan in the field of green transition, including Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of Europe, and the supply of green energy to Europe.

The ambassador also spoke about the successful development of Azerbaijan over the past 30 years as a result of the visionary activities of national leader Heydar Aliyev and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in all areas and shared his opinion on the positive impact of Azerbaijan's achievements in other countries.

The ribbon was cut and familiarization with the territory took place in the presence of the Azerbaijani ambassador, SOCAR Energy CEO and members of the federal and cantonal governments.

---

