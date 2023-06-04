Minister of Energy to participate in meeting of "OPEC+" ministers

4 June 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov is on a visit to Austria at the invitation of Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haysam Al-Qays, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

It was reported that Parviz Shahbazov will participate in the 35th ministerial meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries to be held in Vienna on June 4. It is planned to hold bilateral meetings within the framework of the meeting.

