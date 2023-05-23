Azerbaijani companies start exporting cotton fiber to Turkmenistan

23 May 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani companies started exporting cotton fibers to Turkmenistan, Azernews reports, citing Economic Zone Development Agency (EZDA).

EZDA stated that targeted work is being done in the field of increasing the production and export of competitive non-oil products, access to traditional and new markets, the processing industry is expanding and new processing enterprises are being established in Azerbaijan.

In the Mingachevir Industrial Park, together with Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, work is being done in the direction of the development of the textile industry, as well as the creation of new production areas. In general, Azerbaijan's cooperation with Central Asian countries in the field of cotton cultivation is entering a new stage. Thus, within the framework of the cooperation relations established with Uzbekistan, the work of creating cotton growing clusters in Azerbaijan has been started.

Cotton producers operating in Azerbaijan - MKT IK, Azerpambig, and P-Agro companies have started exporting cotton fiber to Turkmenistan. In the initial stage, 30,000 tons of cotton fiber will be sent to Turkmenistan by ships from Baku International Sea Trade Port.

It was noted that in the future, besides cotton fiber, other products obtained from cotton processing will be exported to Turkmenistan, which will contribute to the development of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, including logistics and trade relations.

So far, Azerbaijan has exported cotton fiber to Turkiye, Russia, Iran, Belarus, Bangladesh, Switzerland and so on.

