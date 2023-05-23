Construction of Rasht-Astara railway to be completed in 2027

23 May 2023 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

The construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, one of the main segments of the North-South International Transport Corridor, will be completed and put into operation by the end of 2027, Azernews reports, citing the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrey Belousov.

He said that according to the agreement, the construction of the road will last for four years. For now, project and geological works are being carried out.

We should note the Astara–Rasht–Qazvin railway is a transport corridor that connects existing railways of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran. The project is carried out within the framework of the International North–South Transport Corridor. The purpose of the project is to integrate the transport and information routes of Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, and India. Trade relations and import-export operations between Europe and the Persian Gulf and Southeast Asian countries will be carried out in this way.

