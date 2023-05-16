South Africa eyes developing coop in field of tourism with Azerbaijan

16 May 2023 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

South Africa wants to develop cooperation in the tourism sector with Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports, citing Speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa Nosivive Mapisa-Nqakula telling media.

She noted that very good relations have been formed between our countries.

"At the beginning of this year, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament was our guest. There is an Azerbaijani embassy in South Africa, which contributes to the development of trade between the two countries,” she said, adding that Azerbaijan is a very safe country.

“We are here because we have very good relations with Azerbaijan and we are members of the parliamentary assembly of the Non-Aligned Movement,” the speaker said.

