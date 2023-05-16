Azerbaijan exports pipes to USA

16 May 2023 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Steel Company CJSC, the largest metallurgical company in the Caucasus, has already started exporting pipes to the United States, Azernews reports.

Baku Steel Company CJSC said that the expansion and strengthening of the company's position in the foreign market is considered one of the main goals of the company. As a result of the successful representation of the manufactured products in the foreign market, seamless pipes of various diameters have already been exported from Azerbaijan to Texas, USA.

The pipes are manufactured in accordance with the requirements of the American standard "ASTM A106" at the Pipe-rolling workshop of Baku Steel Company CJSC and meet high standards.

It should be should be noted that the pipes of different sizes and types produced by Baku Steel Company CJSC, including those used in the oil and gas industry, have been sold to Italy, Romania, Turkiye, Tunisia, Russia, Kazakhstan, etc. partners in the countries, bought by large companies. During its activity, the company's products were sold to more than 20 countries in Europe, America and Asia, in addition to the local market, under the "Made in Azerbaijan" label. In 2022, Baku Steel Company CJSC was accepted as a regular member of the World Steel Association, which is considered a prestigious international organization of world metallurgists.

