SOCAR & Total Energy discuss coop in renewable energy production

12 May 2023 11:41 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov received Nicolas Terraz, president of exploration and production of Total Energies, Azernews reports, citing the Economy Ministry.

The Ministry noted that the successful cooperation between SOCAR and Total Energies was reported and discussions were held at the meeting on expanding partnership in the oil and gas sector, cooperation in the field of renewable energy production.

We should note that the Economy Minister has posted a tweet about the meeting previously and noted that the meeting discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation and prospective projects.

