Italy imports almost 1.4 bcm of natural gas from Azerbaijan

23 April 2023 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Italy purchased natural gas worth 465 421 790 euros from Azerbaijan via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in February 2023, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, Azernews report.

Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Italy stood at 644.4 million cubic meters in February, according to Eurostat.

Italy imported a total of 1.377 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas worth 1.3 billion euros from January through February 2023.

Azerbaijan produced 8 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first two months of 2023. Gas exports from the country during this period stood at 4.3 billion cubic meters, 13 percent more than in the same period last year.

Azerbaijan exports gas to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the final leg of the Southern Gas Corridor. The initial capacity of TAP is 10 billion cubic meters expandable to 20 billion cubic meters per year. TAP has delivered a total of 22 billion cubic meters since the start of commercial operation.

