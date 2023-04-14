Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's GDP slightly increases

The GDP of Azerbaijan in January-February 2023 increased by 0.4 percent amounting to AZN30.3bn ($17.8bn), Azernews reports citing State Statistical Committee.

