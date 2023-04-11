Azernews.Az

Tuesday April 11 2023

11 April 2023 12:39 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan produces first-ever offshore crane
Qabil Ashirov
SOCAR-STP LLC, the joint venture of the State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Sumgayit Technologies Park LLC, has started the production of a stationary offshore platform crane in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park for the first time in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

