Three business entities receive residency status at Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park

6 April 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park under the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA), granted residency status to three business entities, and thus the number of residents in the industrial park reached 35, Azernews reports, citing EZDA.

EZDA noted that In accordance with the industrialization, policy realized in Azerbaijan, the creation of new industrial areas in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, the organization of new competitive and export-oriented product production, and the attraction of investors to the Industrial Park is being continued.

The new resident "Az-Kom Servis" LLC will produce SN 150, SN 350, and SN 500 brand base oil, as well as bitumen and diesel fuel as a result of waste oil recycling in the territory of the Industrial Park.

“Neo Project” LLC, another resident of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, will build an enterprise that will produce composite (fiberglass) fittings and mesh of various sizes in the Industrial Park.

"Sakuraz Green Energy" LLC, another resident of the Industrial Park, will implement the "Recovery of Lithium batteries" project.

Products produced by "Sakuraz Green Energy" LLC and "Neo Project" LLC are expected to be realized in domestic and foreign markets. The products produced at "Az-Kom Servis" LLC will be directed to meet the demand of the domestic market.

