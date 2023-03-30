Azerbaijan, Spain discuss trade & economic co-op in various sectors [PHOTOS]

30 March 2023 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A delegation led by First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev visited Madrid, Spain, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the Economy Ministry, within the framework of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation had various meetings. One of the meetings was held with the State Secretary for Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Trade of Spain Xiana Margarida Mendez Bertolo.

Elnur Aliyev speak about the potential of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Spain and noted the importance of organizing business meetings with the participation of business circles for the realization of these opportunities. Moreover, he gave detailed information about the favorable business and investment climate created in Azerbaijan, the work done to reintegrate and revive business in the liberated territories, and opportunities created for investors.

The first deputy minister also emphasized the importance of the preparation of an "Agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Spain" in terms of increasing mutual investments between the two countries and ensuring legal regulation in this direction.

Xiana Margarida Mendez Bertolo noted the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries and shared her views on expanding the partnership.

The meeting discussed the current state of economic relations and the development of cooperation. In addition, the Azerbaijani delegation had another meeting with the entrepreneurs operating in Spain at the Spanish Chamber of Commerce.

The Economy Ministry reports that First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev filled the participants in on the investment opportunities created in the liberated territories and industrial parks. He noted that Azerbaijan could benefit from the experience of Spain in such sectors as green energy, agriculture, tourism, and water management, and cooperation in these sectors has high potential.

Spanish entrepreneurs expressed interest in expanding cooperation with their Azerbaijani counterparts.

A presentation on the business opportunities of Azerbaijan was demonstrated at the meeting.



