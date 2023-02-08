Azerbaijan starts bottle export to Georgia

8 February 2023 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Glassica CJSC, a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park under the management of the Economic Zone Development Agency (EZDA), started exporting glass bottles to Georgia, Azernews reports, referring to EZDA.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.