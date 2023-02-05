Azerbaijan, Montenegro sign air transport deal

5 February 2023 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan and Montenegro have signed an air transport agreement, Azernews reports referring to a tweet by Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

The minister noted that the agreement would positively affect the development of tourism and cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

"Today, we signed an agreement on air transport between Azerbaijan and Montenegro with Vice-President of the Government of Montenegro, and Minister of Capital Investments Ervin Ibrahimovic, who is visiting Azerbaijan. This agreement will facilitate mutual visits of citizens of the two countries and will positively affect the development of tourism and cultural relations between our countries," the minister tweeted.

