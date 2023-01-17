Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 17 2023

Azerbaijan's GDP increases by 4.6 percent

17 January 2023 17:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.6 in 2022, compared to 2021, amounting to AZN133.8bn ($78.71bn), Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

