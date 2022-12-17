Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund allocates concessional loans to agricultural projects [PHOTO]

17 December 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated concessional loans to two business entities to promote local production, Azernews reports, citing Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The fund allocated AZN497,000 ($292,352) in concessional loans to Humix LLC for the manufacturing of plant protection products and agrochemicals in Sabirabad.

Moreover, the fund allocated AZN500,000 ($294,117) in concessional loans to Beluga Astara LLC for the project aimed at the enlargement of the fish farm in Astara District.

