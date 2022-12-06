Azercosmos: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos may participate in int'l astronautical congress in Baku

6 December 2022 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Space X Founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk and Amazon Founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos may participate in the International Astronautical Congress that will be held on October 2-6, 2023, in Baku, Azercosmos Chairman Samaddin Asadov said, Azernews reports.

He noted that the congress on "Global challenges and opportunities: give space a chance" will be attended by the leading organizations in the space sector from the USA, France, and Turkiye, as well as representatives of other countries.

"In general, over 6,000 guests are expected to attend. Among them are heads and representatives of organizations that define the global space agenda, such as NASA, CNES, Airbus, and Boeing, as well as scientists and students," he said.

Earlier, speaking about the congress, Samaddin Asadov stated that it will contribute positively to the development of the space industry in Azerbaijan. He added that the congress is going to provide Azerbaijan and the region as a whole with the opportunity to perform as a leading force in the creation and development of the space ecosystem.

Such huge initiatives as the Call for Papers science fair in the space field, the Space Leaders grant program, the programs for the youth in this field, as well as the IAF student competition will be held during the congress. In addition, the Frank J. Malina Astronautics Medal and the Luigi G. Napolitano Award will be presented.

To note, Baku won the right to host the International Astronautical Congress in 2023. The congress, which was first held in 1950 in Paris, is considered the most prestigious space event in the world.

