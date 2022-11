Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

27 November 2022 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 21.9 manat (0.74 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 30.6 manat (1.02 percent) in comparison with the previous week, and totaled 2,971.345 manat.