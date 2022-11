21 November 2022 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Asian Development Bank (ADB) stands by issuing green bonds in Azerbaijan in 2023, Senior Investment Officer at the ADB Sanan Shabanov said, answering a question from Trend.

According to him, currently, talks are being held with three-four private sector companies with Azerbaijani capital.

"We see growing interest and expect the number of participants to increase as well," Shabanov added.

