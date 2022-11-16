Azernews.Az

16 November 2022 11:53 (UTC+04:00)
Minister: Azerbaijan boosts electricity output from renewable sources

Electricity production from renewable sources, including hydropower, increased by 357.9 million kWh and amounted to 1.7 billion kWh in January-October, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Azernews reports.

