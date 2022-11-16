Minister: Azerbaijan boosts electricity output from renewable sources
Electricity production from renewable sources, including hydropower, increased by 357.9 million kWh and amounted to 1.7 billion kWh in January-October, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Azernews reports.
