Azerbaijani SMBDA signs agreement with Qatar Chamber [PHOTO]

30 October 2022 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani SMBDA signed agreement with Qatar Chamber, Trend reports citing SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov's Twitter account.

"Today in Qatar, Doha we signed agreement with Qatar Chamber on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Qatar Business Council. The council will act as a platform for cooperation and implementation of joint initiatives between businesses of Azerbaijan and Qatar," Orkhan Mammadov said.

