Chinese products showcased in Baku Expo Center [PHOTO]

Baku Expo Center is hosting an exhibition dedicated to showcasing Chinese products, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov said that the exhibition is a good opportunity for the development of trade relations and cooperation between Azerbaijani and Chinese businesses.

He also spoke about the agency’s support to expand sales opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses.

Moreover, Orkhan Mammadov mentioned that the agency supports the participation of local SMBs in exhibitions organized in Azerbaijan and abroad on a gratuitous basis as part of the support program.

“This allows micro, small, and medium-sized businesses to promote their products to a wider audience,” he said.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on April 2, 1992.

Azerbaijan is China’s key trade partner in the South Caucasus region. In 2021, China became Azerbaijan’s 4th largest trading partner, with a trade turnover amounting to $1.7 billion.

Azerbaijan has a trade mission in China, trade and wine houses, trade branches in trade networks and measures are continuously taken to develop cooperation. In addition, there are companies with Chinese capital operating in Azerbaijan. Successful investment cooperation is underway.

Meanwhile, negotiations are underway with China on a number of industrial projects. Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to support China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

