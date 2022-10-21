Turkiye's ex-premier flies back home after traffic accident in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

21 October 2022 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Binali Yıldırım, Turkiye's ex-prime minister and current Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party); MP Şamil Ayrım, and bodyguard Oğuzhan Demirçi, who were involved in a road accident during their visit to Azerbaijan's Jabrayil District, flew back to Turkiye, Azernews reports via a tweet by Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağcı.

“Mr. President Ilham Aliyev visited our esteemed Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, Mr. Şamil Ayrım, and bodyguard Oğuzhan in the hospital. We are very grateful to Mr. President for his attention. Thanks a lot! Our patients are doing well. We sent them to Turkiye,” he tweeted.

On October 20, the car carrying Binali Yıldırım, and MP Şamil Ayrım, who accompanied Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his trip to Azerbaijan, had a traffic accident.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz