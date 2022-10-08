Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss cooperation opportunities [PHOTO]

8 October 2022 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Turkiye have discussed opportunities for cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussions took place as part of a series of meetings that Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov in Turkiye.

Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkiye

As part of the visit to Turkiye, Orkhan Mammadov held a meeting with Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkiye President Nail Olpak.

During the meeting, held within the framework of the 2nd Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum in Istanbul, they exchanged views on cooperation opportunities.

Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association

Orkhan Mammadov also held a meeting with Turkiye’s Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association Board Chairman Mahmut Asmali and the International Business Forum’s President Erol Yarar.

They discussed SMBDA’s participation in the IBF and MUSAID Expo exhibitions to be held in Istanbul on November 2-5, as well as cooperation opportunities.

Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation

The meeting was also held with Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation Board Chairman Suleyman Sonmez.

The parties exchanged views on organizing joint activities to coordinate Azerbaijani and Turkish small and medium businesses.

Anatolian Lions Businessmen Association

During the meeting with Anatolian Lions Businessmen Association’s (ASKON) General Director Orhan Aydin, they discussed the importance of business platforms in the expansion and more effective implementation of SMBs activities.

They also exchanged views on joint cooperation between SMBDA and ASKON in the development of relations between the two countries’ SMBs.

Getir

Moreover, Orkhan Mammadov met with Turkiye’s Getir Chief Executive Officer Hatice Evren.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the company’s representation in the Azerbaijani market and opportunities for cooperation.

CCN Group

Additionally, the meeting was held with CCN Group Board member Burak Vardan. The participants discussed investment opportunities in healthcare projects that can be implemented within the framework of public-private partnerships in Azerbaijan.

