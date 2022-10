7 October 2022 22:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has suspended the license of an individual insurance agent, Trend reports citing the CBA.

According to the bank, the revocation of the license issued to Turan Gadimova was based on the voluntary application, in accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activity'.

