Azerbaijani Central Bank auctions off its notes

7 October 2022 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted two auctions for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 60 million manat ($35.2 million) on October 6, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the CBA, 12 investors submitted 19 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 52.3 million manat ($30.7 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 97.8035 manat or $57.53 (4.81 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is March 23, 2023.

Moreover, 11 investors submitted 18 bids during the second auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 50.2 million manat ($29.5 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 96.4884 manat or $56.76 (5.2 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is June 15, 2023.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz